Extradited Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Guzman Faces Life Sentence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Loera is facing a sentence of life in prison for operating a criminal organization dealing with narcotics and being involved in other drug-related crimes, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday.

"Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates today announced that… ‘El Chapo,’ will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico, alleging that he was operating a continuing criminal enterprise and other drug-related crimes," the release said.

