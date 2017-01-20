Register
20 January 2017
    Recaptured drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016

    Extradited Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Guzman Faces Life Sentence

    © REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido
    Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Loera faces life imprisonment for drug-related crimes.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Loera is facing a sentence of life in prison for operating a criminal organization dealing with narcotics and being involved in other drug-related crimes, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday.

    "Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates today announced that… ‘El Chapo,’ will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico, alleging that he was operating a continuing criminal enterprise and other drug-related crimes," the release said.

      marcanhalt
      If he does get a life sentence, he will be sent to Henderson, CO., a federal prison outside of Col, Springs, that was, literally, carved out of the rocks. The lights are on there 24/7 with seismic devices to tell if anything is happening, anywhere. It is said that if you go there, you will never come out alive. It seems that :"cancer" takes the unrepentant. "Goodby, Shorty."
