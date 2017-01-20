Human Rights Group Calls on US Citizens to Oppose Trump’s Rhetoric

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A human rights group urged the US nationals on Friday to join together in order to oppose what it called a rhetoric of discrimination, hate and xenophobia of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"It is up to each one of us to fight President Trump’s spiteful rhetoric of discrimination, hate and xenophobia. Amnesty will resist injustice every step of the way … When people join together and stand up for the dignity and equality of all people everywhere, the toxic discourse of hatred and fear cannot overcome that," Amnesty International’s Secretary General Salil Shetty said in a statement.

He added that Trump’s presidency may become a "major roll-back on hard-fought freedoms" both for the United States and the whole world.

Earlier on Friday, Human Rights Watch said that Trump’s inauguration may open a new era that may deteriorate the situation in the sphere of human rights in the United States.

On Thursday morning, Trump left New York City for Washington, where he is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States later on Friday.