US Awards $51Mln to Modernize Destroyer Roosevelt

"BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard Mayport [of] Jacksonville, Florida, is being awarded a $51.3 million… contract for the execution of USS Roosevelt fiscal 2017 depot maintenance," the report stated on Thursday.
The Roosevelt entered service in October 2000 and is named to honor both late US President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I know. BUT U.S MUST respond to threats. No one wants to see it's armies decimated , by not taking care of it.
cast235
However, TRUMP may end this. NOT the progress, but the size and what it does worldwide.
Is extremely expensive.