US Awards $51Mln to Modernize Destroyer Roosevelt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – BAE will provide the facilities and resources to carry out necessary ship maintenance, repair, and modernization procedures on the Roosevelt, the Defense Department added.

"BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard Mayport [of] Jacksonville, Florida, is being awarded a $51.3 million… contract for the execution of USS Roosevelt fiscal 2017 depot maintenance," the report stated on Thursday.

The Roosevelt entered service in October 2000 and is named to honor both late US President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

