Register
00:26 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House for 2017 Presidential inauguration.

    Washington DC Becomes Fortress on Eve of Trump Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    772121

    As Washington prepares for over 250,000 protestors at Friday’s presidential inauguration, the city will undergo tighter security than it has seen in recent memory.

    Law enforcement officials are projecting roughly 900,000 to attend the event, both detractors and supporters, as President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as Commander in Chief of the United States.

    People rush through security fencing near the US Capitol ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    People rush through security fencing near the US Capitol ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

    Trump advocates tend to admire his purported successes in real estate, reality television and other business ventures, and view him as a departure from politics as usual.

    Security will be especially tight at the six checkpoint used by people with tickets to the inaugural ceremony, as officials published a list of 40 banned items, including selfie sticks, balloons, backpacks and drums.

    The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a security fence in Washington ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguation.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a security fence in Washington ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguation.

    Protesters from around the country will demonstrate against the controversial billionaire’s comments about Muslims, immigrants, repealing the Affordable Care Act and his pledge to build a wall cordoning off Mexico.

    Jeh Johnson, outgoing Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, told MSNBC on Thursday that officers hope to avoid conflict by keeping the two camps separated.  

    Johnson said, "The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space."

    About 100 blocks comprising 2.7 square miles of central Washington will be sectioned off by miles of barricades, fencing, roadblocks and roughly 28,000 security personnel from the US Secret Service, Capitol Police, the National Guard, FBI, Transportation Safety Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and the US Park Police. 

    Organizers from about 30 groups are claiming that roughly 270,000 Trump supporters and protesters have received permits to stage demonstrations and rallies before, throughout and following swearing-in ceremonies.

    The DisruptJ20 protest group has plans to block access to the National Mall where activities will be taking place and demonstrating at each of the 12 security checkpoints.

    On Saturday, the Women’s March on Washington is expected to be the largest protest, with 250,000 people expected to attend. Related protests will take place across the US, and around the world as well.

    In New York, one of Thursday’s anti-Trump protests will gather outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower, with city mayor Bill de Blasio, filmmaker Michael Moore and  actor Alec Baldwin, who famously portrays Trump on Saturday Night Live.

    Law enforcement is prepared for mass arrests, according to interim police chief Peter Newsham, but officials hope such actions will not be necessary. He told a Washington NBC station, "If we do have a mass arrest, we'll be able to get people processed very quickly."

    There are new laws in DC providing protection for peaceful protesters and legal activist groups like the National Lawyers Guild, Law Students in Court, the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, and others, who are volunteering to monitor police and provide legal representation pro bono for protesters in the event of an arrest.

    New regulations reportedly prohibit officers from encircling demonstrators, arresting people for protesting without a permit and other aggressive actions.

    Related:

    US Commerce Secretary Nominee Says Trump Will Direct US Trade Policy With Taiwan
    Obama Does Not Expect 'Enormous Overlap' With Trump on Most Policies
    Rand Paul: Intelligence Community Lost Credibility Over Trump Leaks
    Donald Trump Wires $25Mln to Settle Lawsuit Regarding Trump University - Reports
    Pence: Trump Set to Improve Ties With Russia While 'Resetting' Respect for US
    Tags:
    Security, Inauguration, Protest, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), FBI, The National Park Service (NPS), Secret Service, Donald Trump, Washington, DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Looks like the neocons would like a maidan..
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Yesiree bob! Trump is the right man for the job if the no-account Alec Baldwin, and any of his brothers are willing to show up. And who will the cameras from CNN focus on? The detractors, of course. I wish I could be there. I wish I could be there and be a giant bowling ball.
    • Reply
      anne00mariein reply toJet fuel can't melt steel beams(Show commentHide comment)
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, Allegedly they are going try for that, together with trying to assassinate the future President. No wonder security is going to be massive. I seriously hope it goes off without incident and America can get back to healing.
    • Reply
      IndianaJones
      Mr.Trump should get rid of all illegal immigrants in US.What if some illegal immigrant commit crime or kill someone , some citizen ?What law enforcement will do ?How will they find Illegal immigrants if they are not registered anywhere? That is huge issue for US law.Illegall immigrants does not pay taxes -fees.They get cash.That is not ok when it comes to the other citizens who are paying taxes.US law don't support illegal immigrants ,especially IRS.Whoever does not follow US law should be prosecuted by law and regulations of US.US economy can;t grow back if mr.Trump don't fix corruption followed by Hillary and previous corrupt establishment of US.That is why is very good that Mr.Trump RESPECTING US LAW.
    • Reply
      Crowbar
      Things will work out for Trump as any removal will result in 10s of millions of heavily armed Trump supporters correcting the overthrow of a lawfully elected leader. Any coup attempt will probably be stopped,if not installing a fake leader is against the rules and people. These protestors or thugs,riotors,anarchist out that promised a non peaceful transfer of power need to realize Trump will be installed as president. If not and Trump doesn't get in, the country will see treason and take action. The people are tired of this BS and willing to go to war if evil happens. Its our job as citizens to back the laws during a crisis and they want violence against us. The call by some protestors is to kill Trump supporters, try it! A war between hardened Trump supporters who own almost all guns against a group of spoiled losers with sticks and magical power crystals and only a few guns. Who would win? As the Geneva convention does not apply to us we have have no rules as citizens.So don't ask for quarters as we have none and won't accept people who surrender, sorry we don't own a prison camp. So you spoiled never Trumpers violence against a peaceful transfer of power will result in 10s of millions of unstoppable armed Trump supporters fixing the problem and finding you. So any coup attempt will result in war and the removal of the coup will be swift.So you anarchist,loser Crybaby's and all others who think you will take the country by force the police and military may get you first,if not we will. Trump will be the leader if not we along with the military will find you if a coup is attempted.As Trump won fairly and by law is our new leader.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok