Washington DC Becomes Fortress on Eve of Trump Inauguration

Law enforcement officials are projecting roughly 900,000 to attend the event, both detractors and supporters, as President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as Commander in Chief of the United States.
Trump advocates tend to admire his purported successes in real estate, reality television and other business ventures, and view him as a departure from politics as usual.
Security will be especially tight at the six checkpoint used by people with tickets to the inaugural ceremony, as officials published a list of 40 banned items, including selfie sticks, balloons, backpacks and drums.
Protesters from around the country will demonstrate against the controversial billionaire’s comments about Muslims, immigrants, repealing the Affordable Care Act and his pledge to build a wall cordoning off Mexico.
Jeh Johnson, outgoing Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, told MSNBC on Thursday that officers hope to avoid conflict by keeping the two camps separated.
Johnson said, "The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space."
About 100 blocks comprising 2.7 square miles of central Washington will be sectioned off by miles of barricades, fencing, roadblocks and roughly 28,000 security personnel from the US Secret Service, Capitol Police, the National Guard, FBI, Transportation Safety Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and the US Park Police.
Organizers from about 30 groups are claiming that roughly 270,000 Trump supporters and protesters have received permits to stage demonstrations and rallies before, throughout and following swearing-in ceremonies.
The DisruptJ20 protest group has plans to block access to the National Mall where activities will be taking place and demonstrating at each of the 12 security checkpoints.
On Saturday, the Women’s March on Washington is expected to be the largest protest, with 250,000 people expected to attend. Related protests will take place across the US, and around the world as well.
In New York, one of Thursday’s anti-Trump protests will gather outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower, with city mayor Bill de Blasio, filmmaker Michael Moore and actor Alec Baldwin, who famously portrays Trump on Saturday Night Live.
Law enforcement is prepared for mass arrests, according to interim police chief Peter Newsham, but officials hope such actions will not be necessary. He told a Washington NBC station, "If we do have a mass arrest, we'll be able to get people processed very quickly."
There are new laws in DC providing protection for peaceful protesters and legal activist groups like the National Lawyers Guild, Law Students in Court, the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, and others, who are volunteering to monitor police and provide legal representation pro bono for protesters in the event of an arrest.
New regulations reportedly prohibit officers from encircling demonstrators, arresting people for protesting without a permit and other aggressive actions.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Looks like the neocons would like a maidan.. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Yesiree bob! Trump is the right man for the job if the no-account Alec Baldwin, and any of his brothers are willing to show up. And who will the cameras from CNN focus on? The detractors, of course. I wish I could be there. I wish I could be there and be a giant bowling ball. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, Allegedly they are going try for that, together with trying to assassinate the future President. No wonder security is going to be massive. I seriously hope it goes off without incident and America can get back to healing. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mr.Trump should get rid of all illegal immigrants in US.What if some illegal immigrant commit crime or kill someone , some citizen ?What law enforcement will do ?How will they find Illegal immigrants if they are not registered anywhere? That is huge issue for US law.Illegall immigrants does not pay taxes -fees.They get cash.That is not ok when it comes to the other citizens who are paying taxes.US law don't support illegal immigrants ,especially IRS.Whoever does not follow US law should be prosecuted by law and regulations of US.US economy can;t grow back if mr.Trump don't fix corruption followed by Hillary and previous corrupt establishment of US.That is why is very good that Mr.Trump RESPECTING US LAW. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Things will work out for Trump as any removal will result in 10s of millions of heavily armed Trump supporters correcting the overthrow of a lawfully elected leader. Any coup attempt will probably be stopped,if not installing a fake leader is against the rules and people. These protestors or thugs,riotors,anarchist out that promised a non peaceful transfer of power need to realize Trump will be installed as president. If not and Trump doesn't get in, the country will see treason and take action. The people are tired of this BS and willing to go to war if evil happens. Its our job as citizens to back the laws during a crisis and they want violence against us. The call by some protestors is to kill Trump supporters, try it! A war between hardened Trump supporters who own almost all guns against a group of spoiled losers with sticks and magical power crystals and only a few guns. Who would win? As the Geneva convention does not apply to us we have have no rules as citizens.So don't ask for quarters as we have none and won't accept people who surrender, sorry we don't own a prison camp. So you spoiled never Trumpers violence against a peaceful transfer of power will result in 10s of millions of unstoppable armed Trump supporters fixing the problem and finding you. So any coup attempt will result in war and the removal of the coup will be swift.So you anarchist,loser Crybaby's and all others who think you will take the country by force the police and military may get you first,if not we will. Trump will be the leader if not we along with the military will find you if a coup is attempted.As Trump won fairly and by law is our new leader.
