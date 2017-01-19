Aegis Missile Defense Warship Hopper Makes Port Call in Sri Lanka

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Aegis missile defense equipped guided-missile destroyer Hopper arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka for a port visit where US sailors have an opportunity to engage with their counterparts and the country’s public, the Navy stated.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for brief visit Jan. 19," the release stated.

During the visit, the crew will have the opportunity to engage with members of the Sri Lankan navy and public and to thank Sri Lanka for providing medical assistance to a US sailor in September.

Hopper is a multi-mission warship equipped with the Aegis ballistic missile defense system and anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare capabilities, the release explained. It is designed to operate independently or with a surface action group or strike group.

Hopper is currently underway on an independent deployment in the Navy's 7th Fleet area of operations which covers 48 million square miles of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border and from the Kuril Islands in the north to the Antarctic in the south.

The 7th Fleet patrols a region with 36 maritime countries and seven of the world’s 10 largest military powers.

