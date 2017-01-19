Trump Team Prepares Budget Cuts for US State Department, Other Agencies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The team of President-elect Donald Trump has prepared plans to cut spending for a number of governmental agencies, including the departments of State and Energy, US media reported on Thursday.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US State Department Hopes Trump Would See Wisdom in Keeping Sanctions on Russia

The departments of Commerce, Transportation and Justice will also see significant budget and program cuts, The Hill reported.

In addition, the Trump team intends to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the report.

The budget cuts will reportedly decrease US federal spending by some $10.5 trillion within ten years.