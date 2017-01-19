JPMorgan Chase Reaches $55Mln Settlement Over Charges of Racial Discrimination

"We deny any wrongdoing and remain committed to providing equal access to credit," the statement said.
The federal lawsuit, filed by US attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, alleges that the nation's largest bank charged higher mortgage rates to thousands of black and Hispanic home buyers between 2006 and 2009.
"In thousands of instances, an African-American borrower with the same credit and risk profile as a white borrower, entering into the same type of Chase… mortgage, paid higher loan rates and larger fees," the lawsuit claimed.
The US government sought damages for borrowers and implementing measures so as to preventing future misconduct.
JPMorgan Chase attorneys reportedly denied the allegations in court.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Only $55 million? Why that is not even the interest on what they did to thousands of blacks,, alone, that wanted to move to the suburbs. Many a couple moved into a 2100 sq ft home with a $2000 a month mortgage payment. They both worked. put up sheets to cover the windows and lived off their floors. The damage they did because of the pressure they put on those families was incalculable. Will they see any of that money for losing their homes, their marriages, their dreams? Where does the money go? Straight into the US Treasury.
