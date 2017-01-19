Ukraine's Poroshenko 'Absolutely Sure' of Effective Future Cooperation With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine has been "enjoying the strong bipartisan support" in the US, adding that he's confident that the trends will continue.

"I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective," the president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko announced that he had agreed on the date of his visit to Washington with US president-elect Donald Trump, after the inauguration.

Trump is set to become the United States' 45th president on Friday, January 20.

On Monday, Poroshenko expressed hope that the Ukrainian issue would be among Trump’s top priorities.

Trump has repeatedly expressed readiness to improve relations with Russia, which soured under the Obama administration after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine. Earlier this month, Trump said that the US sanctions imposed against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear arms.