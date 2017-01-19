Register
04:44 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko smiles prior to a meeting with European Commission President at the European Commission in Brussels, August 27, 2015

    Ukraine's Poroshenko 'Absolutely Sure' of Effective Future Cooperation With US

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    US
    Get short URL
    27410

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is confident that his country’s cooperation with Washington will continue under the presidency of Donald Trump, Poroshenko said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine has been "enjoying the strong bipartisan support" in the US, adding that he's confident that the trends will continue.

    "I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective," the president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Poroshenko announced that he had agreed on the date of his visit to Washington with US president-elect Donald Trump, after the inauguration.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, and US Vice President Joe Biden prior their statement to the media at the Presidential Administration Building in Kiev. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Biden's Visit to Ukraine Sends Shivers Down Kiev's Spine
    Trump is set to become the United States' 45th president on Friday, January 20.

    On Monday, Poroshenko expressed hope that the Ukrainian issue would be among Trump’s top priorities.

    Trump has repeatedly expressed readiness to improve relations with Russia, which soured under the Obama administration after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine. Earlier this month, Trump said that the US sanctions imposed against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear arms.

    Related:

    Czech Republic to Boost Quota for Employment of Ukrainians in February - Reports
    Moscow Vows to Use All Means of Legal Defense After Ukraine Files Lawsuit
    Ukraine Files Suit Against Russia for Allegedly Violating UN Conventions
    Ukraine's Poroshenko, OSCE Chairman Discuss Situation in Donbass
    Tags:
    cooperation, confidence, Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The Kiev junta will never be considered legitimate, because it couldn't be more illegitimate. Poroshenko needs to start looking for an exit.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Over 60% of the Ukrainian people, notwithstanding the Donbass area, found the Maiden affair well within their interests, at the time. They have soured to the point of only a 42% favorable attitude towards this ever evolving government. The difference is how the rising utility costs have affected their lives, especially those on a fixed budget. Don't get lost in the fog about what is the truth. Porky will exit when he has no place else to go. What keeps him there is his many investments, including being the "Chocolate King"in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. Really, you keep embarrassing yourself with your comments.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok