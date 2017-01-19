Ukraine's Poroshenko 'Absolutely Sure' of Effective Future Cooperation With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine has been "enjoying the strong bipartisan support" in the US, adding that he's confident that the trends will continue.
"I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective," the president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Poroshenko announced that he had agreed on the date of his visit to Washington with US president-elect Donald Trump, after the inauguration.
On Monday, Poroshenko expressed hope that the Ukrainian issue would be among Trump’s top priorities.
Trump has repeatedly expressed readiness to improve relations with Russia, which soured under the Obama administration after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine. Earlier this month, Trump said that the US sanctions imposed against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear arms.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Kiev junta will never be considered legitimate, because it couldn't be more illegitimate. Poroshenko needs to start looking for an exit. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Over 60% of the Ukrainian people, notwithstanding the Donbass area, found the Maiden affair well within their interests, at the time. They have soured to the point of only a 42% favorable attitude towards this ever evolving government. The difference is how the rising utility costs have affected their lives, especially those on a fixed budget. Don't get lost in the fog about what is the truth. Porky will exit when he has no place else to go. What keeps him there is his many investments, including being the "Chocolate King"in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. Really, you keep embarrassing yourself with your comments.
