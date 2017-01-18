Trump Troubled by Obama's Commutation of Chelsea Manning's Sentence - Spokesman

"I think the President-elect is troubled by this action," Spicer stated. "It's disappointing and it sends a very troubling message when it comes to the handling of classified information and the consequences for those who leaked information that threatened the safety of our nation."
Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.
