Register
19:37 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton (top) and Donald Trump speak at campaign rallies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016 and Delaware, Ohio October 20, 2016 in a combination of file photos.

    Most Americans Say Alleged Russian Hacks Did Not Undermine US Election - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Erns
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    The majority of US voters consider alleged Russian hack attacks not to negatively affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

    Moscow, Russia. News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov evaluating the 2016 performance of Russian diplomacy.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Foreign Minister Rebukes 'Defamatory' Claims of Meddling in US Elections
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The majority of US voters say they believe the alleged Russian hack attacks during the 2016 presidential election did not affect the outcome of the vote, new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

    "Forty-five percent say they do not believe the hacks affected the election, while just 36 percent say they did," the poll indicated.

    The poll was conducted a day after US president-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference on January 11 following the US Congress confirmation of his election victory.

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange
    The respondents were asked to express their views on a series of comments Trump made during the press conference, including his remark that maintaining decent relationship with Russia's president Vladimir Putin should be viewed "as an asset, not a liability."

    "[Thirty] percent say Putin liking Trump would be an ‘asset,’ 27 percent say it is a ‘liability,’ and another 27 percent say it is neither an asset nor a liability," the poll found.

    On January 10, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper acknowledged in a congressional hearing that US intelligence did not see evidence of Russia altering US vote tallies.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied Moscow interfered in the US election, noting that the allegations of hacking were designed to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Minister Rebukes 'Defamatory' Claims of Meddling in US Elections
    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange
    Nobody Believed in Trump's Victory on the US Elections But Russia – Putin
    US Presidential Elections Procedure in Facts and Details
    Tags:
    poll, hacking, cybersecurity, 2016 US Presidential Run, James Clapper, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok