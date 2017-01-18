Snowden’s Lawyer Expects Trump Administration to Change Stance on Whistleblower

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He expressed hope that the case "will be returned to the legal field" to be examined by experts and lawyers, including from the United States, who "will undoubtedly come to the conclusion that Edward Snowden’s activities do not constitute a crime."

"I have high expectations on the new US administration that hope very much that … the new leadership of law enforcement agencies will deepen its understanding of all the circumstances, will see how much benefit Edward Snowden brought to the American people," Kucherena told RIA Novosti.

Snowden's Residence Permit in Russia Extended Until 2020, He May Soon Apply for Citizenship – Lawyer

Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Snowden sought refuge in Russia in 2013 after fleeing the United States to evade espionage charges for exposing the state agency’s massive online spying scheme.

Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on three counts if he comes back, something he has not been ready to do for fear the United States will not guarantee him a fair trial. He tweeted on Tuesday that the US practice of torturing journalists’ sources was beneath the nation’s dignity.