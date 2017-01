© AFP 2016/ John F. Williams / Office of Naval Research US Navy Moves Ahead With Electromagnetic Cannon Despite Pentagon Opposition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The research and development of Next Generation High Power Electromagnetic (HPEM) sources and components will take place over the next five years, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by January 4, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received.

