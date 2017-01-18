New US Air Force Missile Defense Satellite Set for Launch on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, SBIRS was designed "as the next in a series of Air Force satellites that provide multi-mission surveillance in the areas of missile warning, missile defense, technical intelligence and battlespace awareness."

Once it reaches GEO — at around 22,000 miles above the Earth — the satellite will use its sensors and cameras to detect and track infrared events, such as missile launches or other heat-causing events, the release added.

The SBIRS constellation has a view of the whole world, scanning for wide-area surveillance and staring at spots of interest.

Lockheed Martin also noted that data provided by SBIRS "can also be applied to a number of qualified government and civilian applications, including first response for natural disasters and firefighting."

An Atlas V rocket will be used to launch SBIRS GEO Flight 3, which uses a Russian-built RD-180 engine to power the first stage of flight.

The next satellite to launch will be GEO Flight 4 later in 2017. SBIRS GEO-5 and GEO-6 are currently in production.

