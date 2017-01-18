WikiLeaks Founder Assange Thanks Campaigners for Chelsea Manning’s Clemency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the White House announced the decision of outgoing President Barack Obama to commute Manning’s sentence from 35 years to seven.
Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 17 января 2017 г.
“Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible,”Assange said, as quoted by the WikiLeaks Twitter page.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ["If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case," WikiLeaks posted in its Twitter account.]
Jizz Maupin
Read more: sputniknews.com/us/201701131049547481-assange-us-wikiLeaks