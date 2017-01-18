WikiLeaks Founder Assange Thanks Campaigners for Chelsea Manning’s Clemency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the White House announced the decision of outgoing President Barack Obama to commute Manning’s sentence from 35 years to seven.

Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible." — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 17 января 2017 г.

​“Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible,”Assange said, as quoted by the WikiLeaks Twitter page.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!