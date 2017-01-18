Register
02:56 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York

    Anarchist Groups Plan to Attack Pro-Trump ‘Deploraball’ Attendees With Acid

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    A group operating under the guise of ‘Disrupt J-20’ is planning violent protests to ruin the 'Deploraball' to be held on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington DC. Event organizers insist that any attempts to wreak havoc will be subdued.

    Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe broke the news with a special investigation featuring undercover footage of the plotters hashing out plans to set off the sprinklers at the National Press Club. Another more sinister component of the operations is to infuse butyric acid, a key ingredient in stink bombs, into the building’s ventilation system. Butyric acid can be recognized as the compound that gives human vomit its foul stench.

    One of the conspirators, Luke Kuhn, of the so-called DC Anti-Fascist Coalition, was recorded saying, "The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down, we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose."

    The event title, Deploraball, is a jab at Hillary Clinton’s hiccup during a campaign speech delivered at a fundraising event in New York. "You can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," Clinton told a crowd, resulting in laughter. At another point she added that Trump supporters are "irredeemable."

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the National Guard Association of the United States 138th General Conference and Exhibition in Baltimore, Maryland, US, September 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Clinton Must Retract Comments on ‘Deplorable’ US Voters to Qualify for Office - Trump

    Mike Cernovich, an event organizer, has responded in kind to the domestic terror plots. "We’re in touch with the FBI, local police, and we are also filing a civil action," Cernovich asserted. The FBI is investigating a criminal complaint "right now," he noted.

    "They seem to think it is just a prank, and I would refer them to the Department of Justice’s website—This is actually a felony. This isn’t funny at all, it is terrorism," Cernovich said. Some of the conspirators who purchased tickets to the Deploraball will be treated as criminals conspiring, and acting, to "commit terrorism," he added. "We are treating it like the serious criminal conspiracy that it is."

    Related:

    Trump to Take Oath of Office on Lincoln's Bible at Inauguration Ceremony
    Ads Offer Protesters $2500 to Disrupt Trump Inauguration
    Poroshenko Announces Visit to Washington After Trump's Inauguration
    Japan's Leader Hopes to Hold Talks With Trump Soon After Inauguration
    'Bikers for Trump' Ready to Prevent Violence on Inauguration Day
    Tags:
    attack, terror plot, FBI, National Press Club, Mike Cernovich, Luke Kuhn, Donald Trump, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok