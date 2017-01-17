White House Unable to 'Rule In or Out' Possibility of Obama Pardoning Snowden

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked about the possibility of Snowden receiving a pardon, Earnest stated, "I can't rule anything in or out."

Earnest noted that Snowden did not file paperwork to seek clemency from the Obama administration, but added "I don't have any specific comments about whether or not that would impact any sort of presidential-level decision."

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified US government documents pertaining to its mass surveillance practices around the globe, including on virtually all citizens and residents in the United States.

Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for one year in 2013, but the following year the whistleblower received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

Snowden faces up to 30 years in jail on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

