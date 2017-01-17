Register
23:54 GMT +317 January 2017
    Donald Trump

    Us or Them: White House Pushes Trump to Take Sides on Election Meddling Issue

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US
    President-elect Donald Trump must decide whether he agrees with the US Intelligence Community or the Russian government on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 US election, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The incoming Trump administration "is going to have to decide which side they’re going to come down on," Earnest stated.

    "On one side you have the men and women of the United States Intelligence Community, you’ve got… Congress, who [is] concerned deeply about the way the Russian apparatus sought to call into question the legitimacy and stability of our democracy," Earnest stated. "On the other side, you’ve got WikiLeaks and the Russians."

    July 1, 2016. President Vladimir Putin (right) and President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto before a joint news conference following their meeting in Naantali.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Finns Fail to See Any Reason for Russia to Hack Their Election
    Last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report stating it and other US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US election.

    The US Senate Intelligence Committee announced last week it would conduct an assessment of the reporting behind the US Intelligence Community's report on Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, characterizing them as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns. Moreover, Moscow has also said Russia has no desire to interfere in US elections.

    election interference, White House, Donald Trump, United States
      ivanwa88
      Hang on whoa! this is Obama's CIA following directives to find supportive propaganda to assist in Obama's objectives.
      This story is false news article its not relevant to the present, once Trumps team gives the CIA new directives they will find a different set of supportive propaganda.

      In reality Us is Trumps team and Them is the failed Democrat party ...losers.
      copius
      It's not a question of us of them.
      It's a question of where is the concrete evidence to make a decision.
      No evidence means its fake news which will be put on the shelf until something concrete is presented.
      Let's not forget the past CIA screw ups.. WMD.
      No hasty decisions should be made on inconclusive evidence.

      Trump must not allow himself to be arm twisted with unsubstantiated demands.
      Obama can go ahead and make his own conclusions, Trump will review at a later time and will hold Obama accountable for oversight.

      There is no evidence. Obama and CIA is bluffing.
      Trump must force Obama to reveal. Call his bluff.
      They will panic when there is no concrete evidence to show.
      Mere finger pointing is not evidence. Show the fingerprints
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      President-elect Donald Trump must decide whether he agrees with the US Intelligence Community or the Russian government

      There's nothing "intelligent" in this community..

      Pure non sense coming from the neocons..
      copius
      They are forcing Trump into a corner and use Trump's agreement against him.
      Very dangerous.
      marcanhalt
      Josh Earnest, the Admiral no less, is just another of Obama's red herrings out the door. "Goodbye, John, we will miss your cheap suits and uncoordinated tie ensembles."
