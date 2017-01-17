US Oil Company Noble Energy to Acquire Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 Billion

"Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) ("Noble Energy" or "the Company") and Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEI) ("Clayton Williams Energy") today announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved and the companies have executed a definitive agreement under which Noble Energy will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in Noble Energy stock and cash," the press release reads.
Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of Noble Energy common stock and $665 million in cash.
According to the press release, Noble Energy's outlook is to increase production on the acquired assets from 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to 60,000 by 2020.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)