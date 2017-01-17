US Oil Company Noble Energy to Acquire Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 Billion

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — According to the press release, the deal will provide the company with over 4,200 drilling locations on approximately 120,000 net acres, with over 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in net unrisked resource. Thus, the Noble Energy will become the second-largest player in the Southern Delaware Basin, which is part of the larger Permian Basin.

"Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) ("Noble Energy" or "the Company") and Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEI) ("Clayton Williams Energy") today announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved and the companies have executed a definitive agreement under which Noble Energy will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in Noble Energy stock and cash," the press release reads.

Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of Noble Energy common stock and $665 million in cash.

According to the press release, Noble Energy's outlook is to increase production on the acquired assets from 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to 60,000 by 2020.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!