Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Popular Support Historically Low, Poll Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump’s popular support is much lower than pre-inauguration ratings of three of his predecessors. About 78 percent of US citizens supported Barack Obama in 2009, 62 percent had positive opinion about George W. Bush in 2001 and 66 percent were optimistic about Bill Clinton in 1993.

Trump is extremely unpopular among the US Democratic Party supporters, with only 8 percent having a positive opinion about him. In contrast, over 30 percent of Democrats supported Republican President-elect Bush in 2001.

The support rating of Trump’s Vice-President Mike Pence is also historically low – only 42 percent.

Trump's inauguration will be held January 20 in Washington, DC, in front of the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress.

