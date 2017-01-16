MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Martin Luther King was a leader in the African-American Civil Rights Movement. He advanced civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience. He was assassinated in 1968. King was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
Birthday of Martin Luther King is observed on the third Monday of January each year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Trump Congratulates Nation on Martin Luther King Day" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete MLK is remembered for his civil rights work, but nothing is said anymore in the mainstream about his condemnation of US wars and violence throughout the world; for obvious reasons.
marcanhalt
...and to John Lewis, the last of his kind...
edover3