US Senate Intel Committee Passes Bill Against Russian 'Covert Broadcasting'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The bill authorizes funding for the US intelligence community… [and] requires the President to establish an interagency committee to counter Russian active measures," the release stated on Friday.

The Authorization Act was passed by unanimous consent on Thursday.

The bill alleges that Russia is taking active measures to exert influence over people and governments through covert broadcasting and media manipulation. The document urges the US president to establish a committee to counter such activities.

The House version of the bill also proposes quarterly limitation on travel distance for Russian diplomats in the United States. Moreover, the bill requires the Director of National Intelligence to submit an update on Russian "warfighting doctrine."

The US administration has been accusing Russia of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Last week, the US Intelligence Community released a public version of a comprehensive report assessing Russian activities.

The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process, but made the claims anyway.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.