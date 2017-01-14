Register
04:32 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama, walks down the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 15, 2016

    US Senate Intel Committee Passes Bill Against Russian 'Covert Broadcasting'

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    222415

    The US Senate Intelligence Committee has passed the Intelligence Authorization Act for 2017, which also aims to counter alleged Russian media manipulation and limit travel of accredited Russian diplomats within the United States, according to a release issued by the committee Chairman Richard Burr.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The bill authorizes funding for the US intelligence community… [and] requires the President to establish an interagency committee to counter Russian active measures," the release stated on Friday.

    The Authorization Act was passed by unanimous consent on Thursday.

    The bill alleges that Russia is taking active measures to exert influence over people and governments through covert broadcasting and media manipulation. The document urges the US president to establish a committee to counter such activities.

    People walk past the US State Department building July 6, 2011 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ Karen BLEIER
    US Raised Concerns With Moscow on Banning US Broadcasting Chief From Russia
    The House version of the bill also proposes quarterly limitation on travel distance for Russian diplomats in the United States. Moreover, the bill requires the Director of National Intelligence to submit an update on Russian "warfighting doctrine."

    The US administration has been accusing Russia of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Last week, the US Intelligence Community released a public version of a comprehensive report assessing Russian activities.

    The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process, but made the claims anyway.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Related:

    Lebanese Broadcaster Outraged by EU's Resolution Against Russian Media
    Russia Has No 2018 FIFA World Cup Broadcasting Rights Yet Due to Price Hike
    Lithuania Suspends Broadcasting of Russian TV Channel for 3 Months
    Tags:
    US Senate, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      The terrorist American government cracking down on freedom of speech.
      Just like Nazi Germany's did in order to control the state propaganda.
      Cease pool of a nation.
    • Reply
      jas
      Here's what Burr promised to fix in 1994: lower health care costs, economic development, and strong school systems. He has obviously failed. What do these people ever accomplish?
      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Burr
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok