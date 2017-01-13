No Information on Specific Threat During Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US federal officials do not have any information on possible terror threats during the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told reporters on Friday.

"We know of no specific credible threat directed for inauguration. However, that is only part of the story," Johnson stated. "Different agencies have estimated a crowd on inauguration day of somewhere between 700,000 and 900,000 people."