DoJ Inspector General to Review FBI Actions Before Presidential Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "[T]he Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in advance of the 2016 election," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the statement.

The review will examine whether the FBI Deputy Director should recused himself from the criminal investigation into whether former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton intended to break US laws by utilizing a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

The review will also examine whether FBI employees improperly leaked non-public information of the investigation.

Finally, the review will examine whether the Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly leaked non-public information to the Clinton campaign, the statement further stated.

After conducting the criminal probe, declaring it closed, and reopening it again, FBI Director James Comey, did not recommend criminal charges for Clinton and her associates.

Clinton had erased 33,000 of her emails after receiving a subpoena to submit them, while her closest associates destroyed at least 13 blackberry and related devices used to communicate with Clinton.