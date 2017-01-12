US Senate Sets Stage to Repeal Obamacare With Passage of Budget Resolution

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate took the first step to repeal Obamacare with the passage of a budget resolution on Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press conference.

"That is a procedural vote to get the process in place," Ryan stated. "We’re going to go… through our committee system to make sure that we spell out exactly how we’re going to deal with this law using all the options and tools we have available."

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB US Senate Votes 51-48 on Budget Resolution to Repeal Obamacare

The resolution passed 51-48 and will now head to the House of Representatives for a vote.

The budget resolution, S. Con. Res. 3, is a concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the US government for fiscal year 2017 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2018 through 2026, according to the US Senate.