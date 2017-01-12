US Senate Committee Votes to Pass Waiver for Defense Secretary Nominee Mattis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) voted on Thursday in favor of granting the nominee for US Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis a waiver to exempt him form obligatory relief period following service in the military.

