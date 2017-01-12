Pompeo 'Clear-Eyed' Russia Involved in Efforts to Hack US Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo said in his confirmation hearing before the US Senate on Thursday that Russia was clearly responsible for hacking activities interfering in the 2016 US election.

"It’s pretty clear about what took place here, about Russian involvement in efforts to hack information and to have impact on American democracy," Pompeo told the Senate Intelligence Committee. "I’m very clear-eyed about what that intelligence report says. This was an aggressive action taken by the senior leadership inside of Russia," he added.

Student "The Russians hacked my homework"

teacher " Obama deported the Russians so this is a one time only excuse" — Baddogg5 (@ThomasStahley) 1 января 2017 г.

