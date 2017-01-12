Bob Corker Supports Tillerson for Secretary of State

© Fotolia/ marrakeshh Tillerson Says He Never Supported US Energy Independence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson has key qualities to succeed in his future role as the head of the State Department, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker said in a press release.

"Based on what I know today, I believe Mr. Tillerson has the potential to be an outstanding Secretary of State, and I look forward to supporting his nomination," Corker stated on Wednesday.

Corker also noted that he was impressed with how Tillerson has conducted himself during his first day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Committee.

On Wednesday, Tillerson testified for nearly nine hours in front of the Senate Foreign Affairs committee during which he answered questions related to US-Russian relations, climate change, North Korea, and Iran, among other issues. Tillerson is expected to undergo a second day of questioning in front of the committee on Thursday.