Trump: 'We Are Going to Start Building' US-Mexico Border Wall

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday he will immediately begin negotiating with Mexico about financing the construction of a border wall after being inaugurated on January 20.

"I could wait about a year-and-a-half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which will start immediately when we get to office, but I don’t want to wait," Trump stated. "We’re going to start building."

