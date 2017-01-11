Trump: Russia May Have Hacked Election, Other Countries Also Hack US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia was likely involved in hacking incidents during the 2016 US presidential election, but other countries have been involved in similar actions, US President-elect Donald Trump stated in a press conference on Wednesday.
"As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people," Trump stated. "We have much hacking going on."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is Sputnik saying "hacked the elections" NOT Trump. Trump is talking about DNC.
jas
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cruh2p_Wh_4
Obama on Election Can't Be Hacked
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJ6uswSUFVQ
Obama Addresses Alleged Russian Election Hacking
So Obama waits until December 30 to expel Russian diplomats for something he says was obvious (no secret) in October 2016.