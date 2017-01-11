Trump: Russia May Have Hacked Election, Other Countries Also Hack US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia was likely involved in hacking incidents during the 2016 US presidential election, but other countries have been involved in similar actions, US President-elect Donald Trump stated in a press conference on Wednesday.

"As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people," Trump stated. "We have much hacking going on."

