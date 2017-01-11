US Police Officers Worry More for Their Safety in Wake of High-Profile Shootings

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Vast majority of law enforcement officers in the United States say the recent spike in fatal encounters with residents has significantly increased the level of difficulty of their job, a new Pew Research survey conducted by the National Police Research Platform revealed on Wednesday.
"About nine-in-ten officers (93%) say their colleagues worry more about their personal safety — a level of concern recorded even before a total of eight officers died in separate ambush-style attacks in Dallas and Baton Rouge last July," the survey indicated.
Less than two-thirds of officers also say they remain skeptical of racially-driven demonstrations by groups such as Black Lives Matter in wake of shootings involving police as they are motivated to a great extent by anti-police bias.
The report utilized data from online interviews with nearly 8,000 law enforcement officers across the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'd be more worried about a cop shooting me.
Mitach2002
Maybe if cops stopped murdering unarmed individuals they wouldn't make them self the target by being the bad guy in the publics eye.