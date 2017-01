WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Barack Obama said during his Farewell Address to the Nation that he would publicly support a better health care system if one was made that was "demonstrably better" than the one his administration created.

"And if anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better than the improvements we’ve made to our health care system — that covers as many people at less cost — I will publicly support it," Obama said during his speech in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday.

Obama also noted that the number of those uninsured in the United States is at its lowest and that health care costs are rising at the slowest rate in 50 years.