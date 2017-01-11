US Senate to Question Tillerson on Newly Introduced Russia Sanctions Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Members of the US Senate will question Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson on specific provisions included on recently introduced bill on sanctions against Russia, Senator Ben Cardin said in a press conference.

"You’re going to see at tomorrow’s hearing members questioning him in some cases on specific provisions that are included in this legislation," Cardin stated on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would apply additional sanctions on Russia for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential elections. The new sanctions target Russia's energy and nuclear sectors.

However, Cardin explained there are provisions in the legislation that allow executive waivers if there is legitimate reason of progress.

There will be a great deal of interest as to see whether Tillerson understands he is no longer going to be CEO of Exxon Mobil, but the top diplomat for the United States if he is confirmed for the position, Cardin noted.

Cardin also said there are "fairly well-known" names in the additional sanctions, and if the legislation passes, he expects those individuals to be sanctioned.

On December 29, outgoing US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and six individuals and expelled 35 diplomats over allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election.