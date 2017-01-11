Register
01:06 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris

    US Senate to Question Tillerson on Newly Introduced Russia Sanctions Bill

    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    Senator Ben Cardin said that members of the US Senate will question Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson on specific provisions included on recently introduced bill on sanctions against Russia.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Members of the US Senate will question Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson on specific provisions included on recently introduced bill on sanctions against Russia, Senator Ben Cardin said in a press conference.

    "You’re going to see at tomorrow’s hearing members questioning him in some cases on specific provisions that are included in this legislation," Cardin stated on Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would apply additional sanctions on Russia for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential elections. The new sanctions target Russia's energy and nuclear sectors.

    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Kerry Expects to Meet With Trump's Pick Tillerson in Near Future
    However, Cardin explained there are provisions in the legislation that allow executive waivers if there is legitimate reason of progress.

    There will be a great deal of interest as to see whether Tillerson understands he is no longer going to be CEO of Exxon Mobil, but the top diplomat for the United States if he is confirmed for the position, Cardin noted.

    Cardin also said there are "fairly well-known" names in the additional sanctions, and if the legislation passes, he expects those individuals to be sanctioned.

    On December 29, outgoing US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and six individuals and expelled 35 diplomats over allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election.

    Related:

    Why Confirmation of Trump's Pick for State Secretary Tillerson May Not Happen
    US Senator: Secretary of State Nominee Tillerson Willing to Release Tax Returns
    Confirmation of Tillerson as US' Next Top Diplomat is No Foregone Conclusion
    ExxonMobil, Trump State Secretary Pick Tillerson Make Conflict-of-Interest Deal
    Rex Tillerson: The 'Hand Of Moscow' in Washington?
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Ben Cardin, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok