21:43 GMT +310 January 2017
    West Side, New York

    Majority of US Citizens Favor US Continued Int’l Involvement, Cooperation - Poll

    US
    US citizens do not want the US to become isolated from the international community, a poll revealed Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no evidence indicating that US citizens want the United States to become isolated from the international community, with the overwhelming majority of the country's nationals favoring the nation’s continued involvement in international affairs, a poll revealed Tuesday.

    "Less than one in ten want the US to withdraw from most efforts to solve international problems. Yet only one in ten favor the US being the preeminent world leader in solving international issues. Rather, overwhelming and bipartisan majorities favor the US participating in the cooperative efforts to solve international problems," a poll conducted by the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland revealed.

    According to the poll, when asked if the United States should "look beyond its own self-interest" and do what is in the best interest of the world as a whole, 70 percent of respondents agreed it should. Similarly, the poll showed that 78 percent of US nationals want the United States to coordinate with other nations in order to share ideas of what is best for the world as a whole.

    In regards to humanitarian aid, the poll showed that 81 percent felt that the United States should provide food and medical assistance to people in need. The poll also found that over 70 percent said humanitarian aid should not be restricted to countries that the United States has a security interest in.

