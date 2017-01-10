Police in Alabama Responds to Hostage Situation at Credit Union Bank

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At least one armed suspect, who reportedly planned to rob the bank, took an unknown number of employees hostages at the Credit Union branch around 8:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) earlier in the day, CBS News reported citing Tuscaloosa Police.

UPDATE: A suspect who took hostages at a credit union in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has been taken into custody; no injuries — NewsCenter HQ (@NewsCenterHQ) 10 января 2017 г.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) 10 января 2017 г.

Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union on Paul W. Bryant still an active scene. pic.twitter.com/Ai7IU07IAf — WVUA 23 (@wvua23) January 10, 2017

#BREAKING: New pictures coming in from the scene of hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/tw4a20QxpF — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) 10 января 2017 г.

The bank is located near a university, which was on a lockdown.

The police response continues on Bryant Drive at Jackson Avenue. Reported hostage standoff inside Alabama credit union @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/yUO6A9KtAz — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 10, 2017

CEO of the Alabama Credit Union Bank Steve Swofford told WBRC that the bank's staff are safe.