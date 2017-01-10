None Shall Pass - Heavy Security Preparation for Trump Inauguration

"Some folks that are indicating on social media that they're coming to shut down the inauguration or the events," according to Washington DC's interim police chief Peter Newsham. "[It] is something that we will be prepared for."
Newsham added that police are monitoring social media to track anyone expressing an intent to disrupt the ceremony.
During a news conference with the Secret Service and other security forces, DC mayor Muriel Bowser reaffirmed that the city is ready for what some expect to be the largest number of attendees ever. Secret Service special agent Brian Ebert said the Washington field office is "well-prepared and ready for this inauguration."
There will also be 8,000 invited participants in the inaugural parade, including "Border Patrol officers, police color guards, high school and university marching bands, Boy Scouts, equestrian corps, first responders, wounded warriors, veterans, caissons battalions and pipe and drum corps," according to the Washington Times.
Brotman will be replaced by Steve Ray, 56, a broadcaster with the Washington Nationals baseball club.
"This is an apolitical position with the responsibility of not only entertaining attendees, but because of the unique advantage of the president's announcer position across from the reviewing stand, I am the eyes and ears of the first family who are alerted to stand when certain military and color guard units approach," Ray said, in preparation for the ceremony.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Clinton can watch it on TV. lol
jas