Online Groceries Start Testing Food Stamps Amid Fears of Program Overhaul

"Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited," Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release. "We're looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP."
Amazon will reportedly start accepting food stamps for online purchases in Maryland, New Jersey and New York. The six other companies include FreshDirect in New York; Safeway in Maryland, Oregon and Washington; ShopRite in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania; as well as Hart's Local Grocers and Dash's Market in certain New York locations.
According to Vilsack's department, the retailers selected for the pilot "represent a variety of store types, including national online retailers as well as large grocery chains and smaller, regional networks to appropriately test online SNAP purchasing in different settings."
According to the release, the USDA will also evaluate whether local or national services work better for SNAP families, as well as testing various payment methods.
The pilot program comes amid fears that the incoming presidential administration will order a major overhaul of SNAP, splitting the $74-billion federal program into so-called block grants, state-managed fixed allotments of annual funding, that could be optimized toward specific needs.
Defenders of SNAP say an overhaul would prevent the program from being able to efficiently react to disasters, including the 2013 flood in the Chicago area, according to the Chicago Tribune.
According to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong, any directives regarding a SNAP overhaul are pending with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
"These are very active conversations with the incoming administration," she said.
Regardless of whether a structural overhaul happens, the budget plan approved by the House Budget Committee in March will cut SNAP funding by $150 million over the next 10 years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities think-tank.
According to CNBC, there are some 44 million Americans who receive assistance via the SNAP program. Last year, the average benefit each person received was about $125 per month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The main reason that so many Americans use SNAP is because food prices are so inflated in the US. If groceries were actually affordable, that would reduce much of the need for public assistance.
The Night Wind