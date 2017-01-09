Register
22:57 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Severe flooding in California and Nevada

    Timber! California Storm Brings Down Famous Redwood ‘Tunnel Tree’ (PHOTOS)

    © Gary Kazanjian
    US
    Get short URL
    0 35702

    California’s iconic Pioneer Cabin tree, known for having a tunnel carved out at the base wide enough to drive a car through, has collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region. Park officials found the ‘shattered’ remains of the famous tree Sunday morning.

    "The Pioneer Cabin tree has fallen! This iconic and still living tree — the tunnel tree — enchanted many visitors. The storm was just too much for it. Thank you, Jim Allday, for the word and the photos," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Calaveras Big Trees Association, which oversees the California state park in which the remains of the Pioneer Cabin tree, and many other majestic and protected redwoods, reside.

    Park volunteer Joan Allday told SFGate that the massive tree has been on the verge of death for a long time. "It was barely alive, there was one branch alive at the top," she said. "But it was very brittle and starting to lift." The tunnel through the tree was dug in the 1880s, a promotional stunt which doomed it. "Because of the huge cut, this tree can no longer support the growth of a top, which you can see lying on the ground if you walk through the tunnel," reads a park brochure. In recent decades, the tree's decay shrank the tunnel so that large objects such as cars could no longer fit.

    Cataclysmic rainstorms in Northern Nevada and most of California have led to mudslides and flooding throughout the region. The storm, said to be the largest to hit the west coast in decades, caused at least one death and more than a thousand evacuations. Nevada governor Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency and the National Weather Service issued a warning for residents to remain in their homes.

    The state of California houses many trees of note: General Sherman, the world's largest tree (1,121 tons,) Hyperion, the worlds tallest tree (380 feet,) and an unnamed bristlecone pine, the world's oldest known tree (5,066 years.)

    Related:

    What Are They Smoking?! Police Arrests Tree for Blocking Traffic
    Man Kills Tree to Steal Bike
    Enormous California Tree Die-offs Causing Wildfires, Habitat Destruction
    Monstrous Sinkhole Swallows Cars and Tree in China
    Peer of the Pyramids: World’s Second Oldest Tree Lives in Iran
    Tags:
    Flood, tree, tourist, National Weather Service, Brian Sandoval, Reno, Nevada, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok