Trump Praises Fiat Chrysler for Plans to Invest in Michigan, Ohio Plants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to US media reports, the Fiat Chrysler investment was the second phase of a plan that the company made public a year ago.

"It's finally happening — Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1billion in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2,000 jobs," Trump's message stated. "This after Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and US instead of building a billion dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford and Fiat C[hrysler]!"

