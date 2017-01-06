Florida Gov. Scott Speaks to Trump After Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Florida Governor Rick Scott said in a Twitter message on Friday that he is in Fort Lauderdale monitoring the deadly shooting at the city’s airport, and has spoken to President-elect Donald Trump as well as with the authorities at other airports in the state.

In Ft. Lauderdale. Monitoring the shooting with law enforcement. Spoke to @realDonaldTrump, FL airports about security and safety. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 6, 2017

​"In Ft. Lauderdale. Monitoring the shooting with law enforcement," the message stated. "Spoke to Donald Trump, FL[orida] airports about security and safety."

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department said at least five people were killed and eight others injured in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier on Friday.

A suspect is in custody, and US Senator Bill Nelson said the shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

