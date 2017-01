WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kirby stated that the incoming administration "will have to take a look and see how they want to staff these posts."

"This year, career Foreign Service Officers were not asked to submit their letters of resignation with the outgoing administration, political appointees, purely political appointees, were."

Kirby noted that in the past two presidential transitions, extensions have been given to only a handful of people.

