WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State will not rule out participating as an observer in the intra-Syrian talks to take place in Geneva in February, Kirby said.

"I certainly couldn’t rule out that there would be some US attendance as an observer only," Kirby stated when if the United States would be involved in the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

