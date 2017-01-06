US Congress Formally Certifies Donald Trump’s Electoral College Victory

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A joint session of the US Congress verified the 2016 Electoral College votes and affirmed Donald Trump’s election as the next US president, Vice President Joe Biden said while presiding over the session on Friday.

"Donald Trump of the state of New York has received for President of the United States 304 votes. Hillary Clinton of the state of New York has received 227 votes," Biden stated. "This announcement… shall be deemed sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States."