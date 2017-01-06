Where is the Smooth Presidential Transition Vowed by Obama? He is Panic-Stricken

Obama offered a message of unity and reassured Americans that there would be a smooth and peaceful transition of power after Donald Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election the previous night, shocking the nation.
"Now, it is no secret that the president-elect and I have some pretty significant differences," Obama then said.
"But, remember, eight years ago President Bush and I had some pretty significant differences. But President Bush's team could not have been more professional or more gracious in making sure we had a smooth transition so that we could hit the ground running. And one thing you realize quickly in this job is that the presidency and the vice presidency is bigger than any of us."
The "peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of our democracy," Obama added, insisting that come January, "we are going to show that to the world."
However the US media was shocked to realize that the current policies of the outgoing president differ drastically from what he promised the nation.
"Since Obama vowed to run a smooth presidential transition, what’s the real point of picking a tardy diplomatic scuffle with Putin? What’s the real point of setting Israel (and the annoying Netanyahu) adrift at the United Nations now?"
"Why issue all these offshore drilling bans and new federal regulations? Why commute more federal prison sentences than a dozen past presidents combined? Why keep releasing Guantanamo terrorists when so many return to their homicidal careers?"
"Might it be to plant political IEDs for his annoying successor, as Democrats seek to restore their party?" it further wondered.
The outlet further noted that for the first time in nearly a century a former president decided to reside in Washington.
"Obama has rented a mansion and office space where he’ll be easily accessible to media friends for, say, kibitzing his successor – unlike Obama’s predecessor, who went silent for more than a year," it therefore suggested.
In a separate analysis on the issue, Danish daily Politiken has suggested that there is an impression that Obama and his administration have only now realized the results of the elections and therefore understood that they are no longer at the helm.
The outgoing president, it says, seems to be in a panic that his successor is not only going to make some corrections to the course of his administration but will ultimately steer it in the opposite direction.
However, it further suggests, the power then should have been transferred either to Hillary Clinton or, at least, to a more traditional republican who would maintain the political legacy of the outgoing president.
Obama, the outlet suggests, might have understood that Trump's election has cancelled all the widely accepted rules and practices.
Hence, he no longer wants to play by these rules himself, it finally stated.
I despise deceptive writing. It is a trick to fake a view and then at the end proclaim Obam justified in being a jerk and inappropriate.

I guess that the relationship of Trump and Putin might come down to, initially, our use of Russian sappers? Why not? Putin has already proven that he is willing to go anywhere, anytime, to put out Obama's malicious fires.

Obama is a master of deception, everything is the opposite of what he says. Good riddance.

Drain the swamp, Yep. And McClatchy is trying to present this amoral, chronic liar as some sort of clever person who just responds with reason. He's a sociopath and has to cheat to compete.

Seems to be some conspiracy talk as to why the Obamas bought a home in Washington for themselves after January 20th. One article stated that George Soros ordered him to stay. This one indicates that an office space will be used, inferring what? This family involves two girls, both enrolled at Sidwell, a very prestigious school for girls. Malia graduated from there, and Sasha wants to, as well. Chelsea went there and they were impressed with her. Let's let them live out the next few months and find out what happens in the interim without interfering with what we do not know.

I am not so sure if he is himself "Panic-Stricken" or if it is his secret masters who are "Panic-Stricken" !
I would also remind the writer that Trump is a traditional conservative Republican. The GOP hasn't been conservative since before Reagan. (1980). I don't accept Reagan because he planted seeds of the current disaster. Reagan couldn't have done a better job of destroying the GOP if he had tried. So Trump is hated because he really is a conservative Republican and is probably going do a lot to put the GOP back in order. The "former" Democrats in the party (RINOs) don't want that.

OK. I see it was McClatchy. No surprise then.
Drain the swamp
