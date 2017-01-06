Register
19:07 GMT +306 January 2017
    Trump and Obama

    Where is the Smooth Presidential Transition Vowed by Obama? He is Panic-Stricken

    US
    Right after the stunning victory of Donald Trump back in November 2016, President Obama pledged a peaceful transition of power to the president-elect; however the latest decisions of the outgoing president look like he's planting mines for his successor. Media sources attempt to understand what could have caused such a change.

    US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016.
    Why Obama Administration 'Does Its Best to Smudge Trump's Presidency'
    Just after Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech on November 9, the day after the presidential elections, President Barack Obama convened a press conference to deliver concessions of his own.

    Obama offered a message of unity and reassured Americans that there would be a smooth and peaceful transition of power after Donald Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election the previous night, shocking the nation.

    "Now, it is no secret that the president-elect and I have some pretty significant differences," Obama then said.

    "But, remember, eight years ago President Bush and I had some pretty significant differences. But President Bush's team could not have been more professional or more gracious in making sure we had a smooth transition so that we could hit the ground running. And one thing you realize quickly in this job is that the presidency and the vice presidency is bigger than any of us."

    The "peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of our democracy," Obama added, insisting that come January, "we are going to show that to the world."

    However the US media was shocked to realize that the current policies of the outgoing president differ drastically from what he promised the nation.

    US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC (File)
    Obama 'Concerned' Republicans Could Dismantle Administration's Progress
    Commenting on the recent decisions of Obama administration, Washington-based publishing company McClatchy DC has wondered:

    "Since Obama vowed to run a smooth presidential transition, what’s the real point of picking a tardy diplomatic scuffle with Putin? What’s the real point of setting Israel (and the annoying Netanyahu) adrift at the United Nations now?"

    "Why issue all these offshore drilling bans and new federal regulations? Why commute more federal prison sentences than a dozen past presidents combined? Why keep releasing Guantanamo terrorists when so many return to their homicidal careers?"

    "Might it be to plant political IEDs for his annoying successor, as Democrats seek to restore their party?" it further wondered.

    The outlet further noted that for the first time in nearly a century a former president decided to reside in Washington.

    "Obama has rented a mansion and office space where he’ll be easily accessible to media friends for, say, kibitzing his successor – unlike Obama’s predecessor, who went silent for more than a year," it therefore suggested.

    In a separate analysis on the issue, Danish daily Politiken has suggested that there is an impression that Obama and his administration have only now realized the results of the elections and therefore understood that they are no longer at the helm.

    The outgoing president, it says, seems to be in a panic that his successor is not only going to make some corrections to the course of his administration but will ultimately steer it in the opposite direction.

    US President Barack Obama holds a press conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
    Obama’s Anti-Trump War Comes At The Expense of American Interests
    "Obama might have thought that transition of power will go without any visible problems," the newspaper says.

    However, it further suggests, the power then should have been transferred either to Hillary Clinton or, at least, to a more traditional republican who would maintain the political legacy of the outgoing president.

    Obama, the outlet suggests, might have understood that Trump's election has cancelled all the widely accepted rules and practices.

    Hence, he no longer wants to play by these rules himself, it finally stated.

    transition, power, 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
      jas
      I despise deceptive writing. It is a trick to fake a view and then at the end proclaim Obam justified in being a jerk and inappropriate.

      I would also remind the writer that Trump is a traditional conservative Republican. The GOP hasn't been conservative since before Reagan. (1980). I don't accept Reagan because he planted seeds of the current disaster. Reagan couldn't have done a better job of destroying the GOP if he had tried. So Trump is hated because he really is a conservative Republican and is probably going do a lot to put the GOP back in order. The "former" Democrats in the party (RINOs) don't want that.

      OK. I see it was McClatchy. No surprise then.
      marcanhalt
      I guess that the relationship of Trump and Putin might come down to, initially, our use of Russian sappers? Why not? Putin has already proven that he is willing to go anywhere, anytime, to put out Obama's malicious fires.
      Drain the swamp
      Obama is a master of deception, everything is the opposite of what he says. Good riddance.
      jasin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, Yep. And McClatchy is trying to present this amoral, chronic liar as some sort of clever person who just responds with reason. He's a sociopath and has to cheat to compete.
      marcanhalt
      Seems to be some conspiracy talk as to why the Obamas bought a home in Washington for themselves after January 20th. One article stated that George Soros ordered him to stay. This one indicates that an office space will be used, inferring what? This family involves two girls, both enrolled at Sidwell, a very prestigious school for girls. Malia graduated from there, and Sasha wants to, as well. Chelsea went there and they were impressed with her. Let's let them live out the next few months and find out what happens in the interim without interfering with what we do not know.
      Darius
      I am not so sure if he is himself "Panic-Stricken" or if it is his secret masters who are "Panic-Stricken" !
