Trump's Primary Battle May Be Against 'War-Waging' US Media - Russian Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US future President Donald Trump may have to face the toughest battle of his presidency not fighting Daesh and negotiating with China, but handling the media at home, member of the Russian parliament's upper house Alexei Pushkov said Friday.

"Perhaps, Trump's main challenge will be not China, not North Korea, not even Daesh, but US media, which are still waging the info war against him," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter.

Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20.

The US president will assume the office amid mainstream media questioning his victory in November 8 election over US intelligence services' allegations that Russia may have meddled in the election to stack the odds in Trump's favor. Moscow has denied the accusations.

