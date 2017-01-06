US Senate Democrats Readying to Foil Trump’s Plan for Muslim Registry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Booker said in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday that the legislation is designed to block Trump administration from "infringing on religious liberty by creating an immigration-related religious registry,"
“Forcing people to sign up for a registry based on their religion, race, or national origin does nothing to keep America secure," he said.
The US National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) was terminated by the Department of Homeland Security in 2011 because it proved to be ineffective for mitigating terrorist activities.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Blah, blah PR stunt. He going to get this passed in 2 weeks? I think there should be a registry.
jas