"Our legislating on Obamacare will occur this year," Ryan said. "What date all of this gets phased in, it is something we do not know because we are waiting for the Trump administration to be stood up. We are waiting for Tom Price to be confirmed and become the secretary of health administration services."
Ryan noted that it is still unclear how long it will take for the healthcare market to stay in place and to adjust to the changes.
On Wednesday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence stated that the new Congress should focus on designing a healthcare system that would expand competition among insurance companies as a solution to ever rising costs to consumers.
Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the ACA a priority since it was first passed in 2011. President-elect Donald Trump has cited the legislation as one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office later this month.
Approximately 30 million people in the United States could lose health coverage if Obamacare is partially repealed, the Urban Institute said in a report in December.
jas
Not true. Nobody is losing their healthcare coverage.
sputniknews.com/us/201701031049224906-trump-obamacare-coverage-insured
"Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway said the new administration will maintain coverage for people who obtained health insurance through Obamacare."