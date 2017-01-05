US Democratic Senators Ask Republican Leadership to Work on Obamacare Fix

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Trump Vows to Repeal Obamacare, Reduce Healthcare Prices

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US Congress should slow down on their plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, and work with Democrats to improve the program instead, 13 Democratic Senators said in a letter on Thursday.

"The American people deserve a constructive bipartisan conversation about improvements we know need to be made to our health care system, and that will require time for the two sides to work together," the letter to US Senators Mitch McConnell, Orrin Hatch and Lamar Alexander stated.

The letter noted there would be problems for consumers, states and health care providers if Obamacare is repealed and a replacement is delayed.

"[A] hasty repeal vote with no clear path for replacing the law will inject tremendous uncertainty into the American economy," the letter added.

The senators also said they are committed to Obamacare remaining in place, but want to work with Republicans on a way to make improvements.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate are expected to pass guidelines for repealing Obamacare next week, but Republicans have not agreed on one plan for how to replace it, or when the replacement will happen.