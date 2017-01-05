US Treasury Must Remain Focused on Combating Cyber Threats - Secretary Lew

"Cyberattacks on our financial system represent a real threat to our economic and national security, and maintaining vigilant and coordinated efforts to keep pace with and respond to these threats has been and will remain a crucial piece of Treasury’s work," Lew stated.
The Treasury secretary outlined in the memorandum his goals for the department over the next decade and beyond.
Furthermore, Lew noted the danger of nuclear weapons proliferation and terrorist organizations such as the Daesh.
Since President Barack Obama took office in 2009, the Treasury Department has increased its efforts to coordinate cybersecurity efforts among regulators and private companies in both the United States and abroad, Lew added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This clown appears to be late at the fake Russian cyber intrusions party, so what have dems been doing for the past 8 years? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Obama administration is still scrambling to create a list of positive outcomes. The most obvious positive outcome is that all of them will be gone after Jan. 20.
Drain the swamp
jas