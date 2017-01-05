US Treasury Must Remain Focused on Combating Cyber Threats - Secretary Lew

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The US Department of the Treasury should remain focused on mitigating the risk of cyber threats to US financial systems, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said in an exit memorandum on Thursday.

"Cyberattacks on our financial system represent a real threat to our economic and national security, and maintaining vigilant and coordinated efforts to keep pace with and respond to these threats has been and will remain a crucial piece of Treasury’s work," Lew stated.

The Treasury secretary outlined in the memorandum his goals for the department over the next decade and beyond.

Lew explained that the United States needs to address the increase in state-sponsored and lone actor terrorism, rogue nations and "international strongmen" with the financial tools available to the country.

Furthermore, Lew noted the danger of nuclear weapons proliferation and terrorist organizations such as the Daesh.

Since President Barack Obama took office in 2009, the Treasury Department has increased its efforts to coordinate cybersecurity efforts among regulators and private companies in both the United States and abroad, Lew added.