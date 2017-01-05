Register
17:20 GMT +305 January 2017
    The US Treasury.

    US Treasury Must Remain Focused on Combating Cyber Threats - Secretary Lew

    US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said that United States needs to address the increase in state-sponsored and lone actor terrorism, rogue nations and "international strongmen" with the financial tools available to the country.

    WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The US Department of the Treasury should remain focused on mitigating the risk of cyber threats to US financial systems, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said in an exit memorandum on Thursday.

    "Cyberattacks on our financial system represent a real threat to our economic and national security, and maintaining vigilant and coordinated efforts to keep pace with and respond to these threats has been and will remain a crucial piece of Treasury’s work," Lew stated.

    The Treasury secretary outlined in the memorandum his goals for the department over the next decade and beyond.

    Lew explained that the United States needs to address the increase in state-sponsored and lone actor terrorism, rogue nations and "international strongmen" with the financial tools available to the country.

    Furthermore, Lew noted the danger of nuclear weapons proliferation and terrorist organizations such as the Daesh.

    Since President Barack Obama took office in 2009, the Treasury Department has increased its efforts to coordinate cybersecurity efforts among regulators and private companies in both the United States and abroad, Lew added.

      Drain the swamp
      This clown appears to be late at the fake Russian cyber intrusions party, so what have dems been doing for the past 8 years?
    • Reply
      jas
      The Obama administration is still scrambling to create a list of positive outcomes. The most obvious positive outcome is that all of them will be gone after Jan. 20.
