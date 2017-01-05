Register
02:10 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015

    US Senator Introduces Bill Requiring Trump to Release Tax Returns

    © AFP 2016/ DOMINICK REUTER
    US
    Get short URL
    49703

    A new bill introduced to the US Senate would require President-elect Donald Trump and all future US presidents and cabinet nominees to release their tax returns, US Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Wyden introduced the bill requiring all sitting presidents and party nominees to release their most recent three years of tax returns to the Office of Government Ethics.

    "With President-Elect Trump flouting bipartisan traditions of disclosure while engaging with foreign leaders at the highest level, it’s more important than ever to ensure that the Commander-in-Chief isn’t playing by a different set of rules," Wyden, a Democrat, stated on Wednesday.

    Trump is the first nominee from either major US political party in nearly 40 years to fail to release his tax returns.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    US Congress Better Off Focusing on Tax Reform Over Congressional Ethics - Trump
    The president-elect has said he would once an audit conducted by the Internal Revenue Service is completed. Trump has also noted that he has provided well over 100 pages of tax-related information, when applying to become candidate for president of the United States.

    Another Democratic Senator, Chuck Schumer, urged last week Trump's cabinet nominees to make their tax returns public.

    Steven Mnuchin, Trump's choice for secretary of the Treasury, and health and human services secretary nominee Tom Price have already submitted their tax returns.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    General Motors Strikes Back After Trump's Tax Threat: Cruze Models Built in US
    Trump Threatens General Motors With Border Tax Over Car Production in Mexico
    Trump 'Holds All Cards' to Reform US Tax System
    Tags:
    bill, taxes, Senate, Ron Wyden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      One problem these two Democrats have; Trump IS the President-elect and he can refuse to answer their bill because it is after the fact. "You want information? See the IRS", is all he has to say. Of course, they will get stonewalled if they try. "No worries, folks!" It's a red herring designed to distract him.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Maybe they should require Presidents to release their actual genuine
      birth certificates first, instead of accepting fake forged ones;
      before worrying about looking at anyone's tax returns?
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, That pales in the moonlight over Hawaii. You see, anyone can file a birth certificate, from anywhere in the world in Hawaii, and become a citizen of the US upon that filing. Anyone.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      They used the wrong racial category for Obama. I'm not sure what it is, but either "colored" or "negro" would have been the genuine term, and instead they used an updated "black" or "African American" term which PROVES it is faked on sight,
      but politically correct pundits don't accept factual evidence.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok