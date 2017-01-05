US Senator Introduces Bill Requiring Trump to Release Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Wyden introduced the bill requiring all sitting presidents and party nominees to release their most recent three years of tax returns to the Office of Government Ethics.

"With President-Elect Trump flouting bipartisan traditions of disclosure while engaging with foreign leaders at the highest level, it’s more important than ever to ensure that the Commander-in-Chief isn’t playing by a different set of rules," Wyden, a Democrat, stated on Wednesday.

Trump is the first nominee from either major US political party in nearly 40 years to fail to release his tax returns.

The president-elect has said he would once an audit conducted by the Internal Revenue Service is completed. Trump has also noted that he has provided well over 100 pages of tax-related information, when applying to become candidate for president of the United States.

Another Democratic Senator, Chuck Schumer, urged last week Trump's cabinet nominees to make their tax returns public.

Steven Mnuchin, Trump's choice for secretary of the Treasury, and health and human services secretary nominee Tom Price have already submitted their tax returns.

