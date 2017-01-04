CIA Chief: US Intel Report on Cyberattacks Focusing on Alleged Russian Hacking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US intelligence report on cyberattacks is focused on the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, not on the issue overall, Brennan said.

"We know that a number of countries are involved in the digital domain and doing things in terms of collecting information and exposing information. But this report focuses on what Russia specifically did in the election," Brennan told PBS broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday, adding that the report was "in the final throes of production."

© AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON Trump Says Intelligence Briefing on ‘Russian Hacking’ Delayed

He described it as "a very, very rigorous and diligent review" and suggested that those who doubt Russian meddling should "wait and see what it is that the intelligence community is putting forward before they make those judgments."

US intelligence agencies have claimed Russia engaged in the hacking of US political institutions and individuals to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

US President Barack Obama said last month that the cyberattacks were likely initiated at the highest levels of the Russian government.

Russia has called the hacking allegations absurd ad intended to deflect public opinion from instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

